Content Patch #14 -- Hotfix #9

Content Patch #15 has been delayed by another week.

News

Hey everyone,

As unfortunate as it is that I keep having to push the release of Content Patch #15 back, it must be done one last time for a few reasons:

This is the biggest hindrance: My area has had a few power outages making it difficult to actually work on the game reliably. Thankfully it seems to be back on for the time being, and my development PC has not suffered any damage. The reworked UI will have less bugs if tested extensively in the coming week, which is always a positive. The text strings have vastly different lengths in each of the game's 15+ playable languages. Testing them all with the reworked UI will take time, but is definitely worth it so strings are guaranteed to fit on the screen at lower resolutions. Even if I somehow get the patch done in less than a week (like I initially expected), Content Patches have always released at 1PM EST on Fridays, which are good for making sure everyone gets the patch when they'd normally expect it.

I'm very sorry that this keeps getting delayed. Believe me that this is far from what I want. Constant delays hurt the game's reputation and sales, which is obviously not something I would prefer.

Thank you very much for your understanding and patience,

-Dan

Changes