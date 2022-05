Share · View all patches · Build 8812103 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 03:59:23 UTC by Wendy

Graphic optimization and bug fixes on all levels of the game

-Optimization of lights, shadows and particle effects

-Compression of some textures and consumer materials

-Better management of LODs (level of detail)

-Optimization and corrections of the codes concerning the life of Jake:

-Management of the damage, the care and the death of Jake.

Gain of 10 to 30 FPS depending on the level