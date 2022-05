Share · View all patches · Build 8812037 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 03:52:18 UTC by Wendy

Turing Complete now has a new synthwave soundtrack. As with all music, not everyone is going to like it but I personally can't stop listening to it!

You can also find it on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/album/1NV5KxX785RrwA5RWIz0j8?si=LlUK4wveTpaMeBT9Mh8r1g