Dungeons of Edera: Pre 1.0 Patch

Hail adventurers!

I am excited to announce we have picked a date for our 1.0 release - June 16th!

It has been a very long journey up to this point, over three years of solo development to get here, and this game has come such a long way thanks to the community for all their ideas and feedback given since DoE started early access in August 2020.

While I started this project solo, the team grew over the years as I got some amazing people to jump onboard and help build out the storyline, create new environments, design spells, and drive our social media. These folks have been outstanding partners and I can't thank them enough for all the hard work they poured in this project.

So what does 1.0 mean for DoE?

I've completed what I have set out to complete for Dungeons of Edera, all of the base features are in that I initially planned. I will now be focusing on bugs and continuing to polish the core experience, and I ask that folks continue to join and report bugs in our discord, and continue to share their ideas.

Also available now is our Founder's Pack DLC - Anyone can pick this up for free prior to the release of 1.0!

0.9.5

Final voice lines added

Final cinematics added

map markers can now me placed on map with a left click

map markers will show direction on minimap

keybindings on hotbar now show correct rebinded keys

Boss base damage reduced

Outskirts of Null Harbor lighting change

Key will now show on minimap

Objectives can always be seen above fog of war

Fix to teleporting when climbing a barrel that is broken

Can now reset talents in Norak

Improvements to German Localization

What's coming up next? Check out our roadmap on trello!