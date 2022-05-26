Dungeons of Edera: Pre 1.0 Patch

Hail adventurers!
I am excited to announce we have picked a date for our 1.0 release - June 16th!
It has been a very long journey up to this point, over three years of solo development to get here, and this game has come such a long way thanks to the community for all their ideas and feedback given since DoE started early access in August 2020.
While I started this project solo, the team grew over the years as I got some amazing people to jump onboard and help build out the storyline, create new environments, design spells, and drive our social media. These folks have been outstanding partners and I can't thank them enough for all the hard work they poured in this project.
So what does 1.0 mean for DoE?
I've completed what I have set out to complete for Dungeons of Edera, all of the base features are in that I initially planned. I will now be focusing on bugs and continuing to polish the core experience, and I ask that folks continue to join and report bugs in our discord, and continue to share their ideas.
Also available now is our Founder's Pack DLC - Anyone can pick this up for free prior to the release of 1.0!
0.9.5
- Final voice lines added
- Final cinematics added
- map markers can now me placed on map with a left click
- map markers will show direction on minimap
- keybindings on hotbar now show correct rebinded keys
- Boss base damage reduced
- Outskirts of Null Harbor lighting change
- Key will now show on minimap
- Objectives can always be seen above fog of war
- Fix to teleporting when climbing a barrel that is broken
- Can now reset talents in Norak
- Improvements to German Localization
What's coming up next? Check out our roadmap on trello!
Changed files in this update