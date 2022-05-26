 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeons of Edera update for 26 May 2022

Dungeons of Edera: Pre 1.0 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8812034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hail adventurers!

I am excited to announce we have picked a date for our 1.0 release - June 16th!

It has been a very long journey up to this point, over three years of solo development to get here, and this game has come such a long way thanks to the community for all their ideas and feedback given since DoE started early access in August 2020.

While I started this project solo, the team grew over the years as I got some amazing people to jump onboard and help build out the storyline, create new environments, design spells, and drive our social media. These folks have been outstanding partners and I can't thank them enough for all the hard work they poured in this project.

So what does 1.0 mean for DoE?

I've completed what I have set out to complete for Dungeons of Edera, all of the base features are in that I initially planned. I will now be focusing on bugs and continuing to polish the core experience, and I ask that folks continue to join and report bugs in our discord, and continue to share their ideas.

Also available now is our Founder's Pack DLC - Anyone can pick this up for free prior to the release of 1.0!

0.9.5

  • Final voice lines added
  • Final cinematics added
  • map markers can now me placed on map with a left click
  • map markers will show direction on minimap
  • keybindings on hotbar now show correct rebinded keys
  • Boss base damage reduced
  • Outskirts of Null Harbor lighting change
  • Key will now show on minimap
  • Objectives can always be seen above fog of war
  • Fix to teleporting when climbing a barrel that is broken
  • Can now reset talents in Norak
  • Improvements to German Localization

What's coming up next? Check out our roadmap on trello!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link