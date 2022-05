Share · View all patches · Build 8812010 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 05:59:15 UTC by Wendy

Thank you all for your continuous support for DRAINUS.

Please find the full list of changes below:

Fixes/Changes:

Added a function to turn on/off screen shake out of events in GAME SETTING

Added function that allows analog stick controls in the KEY CONFIG

Improved processing speed

We hope you continue to enjoy DRAINUS!

