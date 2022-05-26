 Skip to content

HORROR TYCOON Playtest update for 26 May 2022

Patch 0.8.4

Patch 0.8.4

Build 8811775

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The higher the guest's fear tolerance is (the harder they are to scare/kill) will also pay out more cash, teeth and bones upon successfully causing a heart attack or killing them with a sinister trap.

  • Edge scrolling now works as expected.

  • Added lawyer voiceover audio.

  • Updated the tutorial font for better readability.

  • Fixed an issue that caused the details window to sometimes appear off screen. This window can be dragged to a new location.

  • Fixed an issue where the tutorial window prevented users from clicking on the main hud items.

