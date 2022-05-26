-
The higher the guest's fear tolerance is (the harder they are to scare/kill) will also pay out more cash, teeth and bones upon successfully causing a heart attack or killing them with a sinister trap.
-
Edge scrolling now works as expected.
-
Added lawyer voiceover audio.
-
Updated the tutorial font for better readability.
-
Fixed an issue that caused the details window to sometimes appear off screen. This window can be dragged to a new location.
-
Fixed an issue where the tutorial window prevented users from clicking on the main hud items.
HORROR TYCOON Playtest update for 26 May 2022
Patch 0.8.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update