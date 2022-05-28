Day 2 Patch

• Fixed a crash when shooting the Machine Gun team loader before the gunner

• Fixed an occasional crash when shooting into the water

• Fixed players not receiving weapon attachments when visiting workbenches in Wolf Mountain DLC

• Fixed Achievements/Trophies not always unlocking: Covert Elimination + Reich To The Point in the Wolf Mountain DLC

• Player no longer gets stuck in reload animation

• Fixed missing explosion sounds (for example, on the satchel charge)

• Client no longer gets kicked after the first cutscene of some missions in co-op games.