Sniper Elite 5 update for 28 May 2022

Day 2 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8811566

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed a crash when shooting the Machine Gun team loader before the gunner
• Fixed an occasional crash when shooting into the water
• Fixed players not receiving weapon attachments when visiting workbenches in Wolf Mountain DLC
• Fixed Achievements/Trophies not always unlocking: Covert Elimination + Reich To The Point in the Wolf Mountain DLC
• Player no longer gets stuck in reload animation
• Fixed missing explosion sounds (for example, on the satchel charge)
• Client no longer gets kicked after the first cutscene of some missions in co-op games.

