REGULAR UPDATE : FORGIVENESS UPDATE

GAME UPDATE # V 1.2.2

Please show us your support and rate the game so we can keep making new maps for you guys!

A substantial amount of users have voiced there opinion about the game being to difficult and not very fun. We wanted an intense experience but still FUN.

Therefor we aim to reduce the NOVICE and NORMAL Game Difficulty Settings and make a significant adjustment to the Village game play to support a more FUN experience. Where you can drop back in for a more casual game with your friends where your not instantly punished for lowering your guard.

For those of you who want to challenge evil intensely, 'a fight to the death', you can select HARD to get the previous NORMAL Settings. [Warning! REAPER INSTA-KILLS]

NEW FEATURES

VILLAGE MAP DIFFICULTY REVAMP [BOTH MULTIPLAYER + SINGLE PLAYER]

VILLAGE MAP GAME PLAY REVAMP

[LESS REPETITIVE OBJECTIVES [JACK-O-LANTERNS, SCISSORS REMOVED]

[LESS REPETITIVE OBJECTIVES [JACK-O-LANTERNS, SCISSORS REMOVED] VOICE CHAT VOLUME + VOICE CHAT 'IN USE' ICON



PROGRESS UPDATES UI [this helps your team keep track of your progress in the game]



AUDIO MUSIC SLIDER [Let us know if we missed some music]

PATCH LIST

REMOVED REAPER INSTA-KILLS [NOVICE AND NORMAL AND SINGLE PLAYER]

REAPER DAMAGE REDUCED BY 25% HARD/ 70% NORMAL / 90% NOVICE?

REAPER SKULLS DAMAGE REDUCED TO 10% [PREVIOUSLY 50%]

PLAYERS ARE NOW WOUNDED AT 10% HEALTH [PREVIOUSLY 30%]

HEALTH DRINKS NOW REPLENISH 100% PLAYERS HEALTH [PREVIOUSLY 50%]

RE-SPAWNING MEDIC ADDED TO THE CHURCH IN PLAGUED MODE

WEREWOLVES NOW SPAWN EARLIER IN GAME [MORE FUN!]

ROCK FOLIAGE COLLISION REMOVED TO PREVENT WEREWOLVES GETTING STUCK, MUCH SMOOTHER PLAYER EXPERIENCE.

We noticed someone beat the game on plagued. If this was you and you have a video upload or stream of it then we would like to see how you did it and show it off. Perhaps a gift is in order for such accomplishment :D

Please report bugs below

DISCORD BUG REPORT

Got suggestions ? Let us know below

DISCORD SUGGESTIONS

And that's all for today, Thanks for your support and bye for now.