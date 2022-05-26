Improved Tree Physics, Item stat balance changes, and save file memory leak fixs

v0.5.18
-Updated Sickle build costs
-Improved tree log physics
-Reduced Pine tree health across all parts to make it quicker to harvest
-Setup Tree Log impact audio when they fall over and run into something
-Adjusted Bush resource drop rate
-Adjusted berry and glowing berry stats
-Increased Coconut to give 10 water instead of 5
-Fixed save/load memory leak bugs in world and character saves
-Lod system bug fix
