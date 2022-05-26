【5/27Live】Special Giftouts！ Balloon Fight

We will be broadcasting live on 5/27 (Fri) from 8:00 PM (JST/ GMT+9)!
Live Program Web Pages
[YouTube video preview]
Live Contents
[table]
[tr]
[th]Schedule[/th]
[td]5/27(Fri), 2022 at 8:00 PM (JST/GMT+9)[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th]MC[/th]
[td]Pillow Kitagawa[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[th]MC[/th]
[td]Sarah(Bemmo Channel Toram English MC)[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
- Let's Visit Your Land
- Balloon Fight
- Lucky Draw!
The live is broadcast in Japanese language only.
The contents of the broadcast and the cast are subject to change without prior notice.
