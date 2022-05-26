【5/27Live】Special Giftouts！ Balloon Fight

Share · View all patches · Build 8811432 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 02:09:19 UTC by Wendy

We will be broadcasting live on 5/27 (Fri) from 8:00 PM (JST/ GMT+9)!

Live Program Web Pages

[previewyoutube=0-5_6fRpanc;full] ]

Live Contents

[table]

[tr]

[th]Schedule[/th]

[td]5/27(Fri), 2022 at 8:00 PM (JST/GMT+9)[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]MC[/th]

[td]Pillow Kitagawa[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]MC[/th]

[td]Sarah(Bemmo Channel Toram English MC)[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Let's Visit Your Land

Balloon Fight

Lucky Draw!

The live is broadcast in Japanese language only.

The contents of the broadcast and the cast are subject to change without prior notice.