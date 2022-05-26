Share · View all patches · Build 8811252 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 01:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Important patch to fix critical bugs. Added a new game mechanics. Required to start a new game.

How to delete saved games:

Open Steam, go to your Library, find SALVATIONLAND, press right click -> Properties, then go to "Local Files" and click "Browse..." In the folder that you have opened, just run SALVLAND_SaveRemover.bat and press Y and Enter to confirm, or manually remove all files from the Saves subfolder.

Changelog:

Find a fishing rod and go fishing!

Added new game mechanic - now it's available to catch fish in special places on the location "Shopping District", look for them near water bodies Added possibility to fry fish on campfire, after frying it turns into food

Some campfires in the game now need to be lit to warm up or cook the fish - you'll need matches and 10 units of junk

Added buyer of components to the location "Market"

Fixed a crash at the start of the New Game due to the new video output method

Already collected wolf skins can no longer be picked up again after loading a saved game

Integrated ~300 mb files that will be used in the next large updates

Skipping first levels and starting game in Chapter 2:

Press "New Game" in main menu to start a new game session, watch/skip start movie and wait to load the intro level. Skip the tutorial slides and then open console by pressing ~ or TAB and type command: map skip1

Any problems you find, please report in the feedback thread, in our community discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1807590/discussions/0/3198118671848886939/