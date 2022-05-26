Important patch to fix critical bugs. Added a new game mechanics. Required to start a new game.
How to delete saved games:
Open Steam, go to your Library, find SALVATIONLAND, press right click -> Properties, then go to "Local Files" and click "Browse..." In the folder that you have opened, just run SALVLAND_SaveRemover.bat and press Y and Enter to confirm, or manually remove all files from the Saves subfolder.
Changelog:
- Find a fishing rod and go fishing!
Added new game mechanic - now it's available to catch fish in special places on the location "Shopping District", look for them near water bodies
- Added possibility to fry fish on campfire, after frying it turns into food
- Some campfires in the game now need to be lit to warm up or cook the fish - you'll need matches and 10 units of junk
- Added buyer of components to the location "Market"
- Fixed a crash at the start of the New Game due to the new video output method
- Already collected wolf skins can no longer be picked up again after loading a saved game
- Integrated ~300 mb files that will be used in the next large updates
Skipping first levels and starting game in Chapter 2:
Press "New Game" in main menu to start a new game session, watch/skip start movie and wait to load the intro level. Skip the tutorial slides and then open console by pressing ~ or TAB and type command: map skip1
Any problems you find, please report in the feedback thread, in our community discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1807590/discussions/0/3198118671848886939/
