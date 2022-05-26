Update v1.4 – Random Puzzles, UI Rework, & New Animations!

Hello everyone,

We are so excited to announce that Update v1.4 has finally arrived; bringing the first version of the randomized puzzle system and a brand new look to the entire game.

First and foremost, we would like to thank you all once again for continuing to support us and providing feedback. Linklight would be nothing without you all and we are eternally thankful to have such an amazing fan base who care so deeply about our game. We have spent countless days and nights designing, implementing, and improving Linklight; it makes us incredibly happy to see you all enjoying the end result of all the work we put in.

Without further ado, let’s dive into all of the new features of this update.

The first version of the randomized level system has now been implemented, along with the level generation menu which is accessible from the main menu.

The random level generator allows you to generate a random campaign of levels, letting you choose how many chapters you would like, the amount of levels per chapter, and the overall difficulty of the campaign.

These difficulty presets will undoubtedly require fine tuning to perfect in the future, so please feel free to give us any feedback on these difficulties if you try them out!

The level generator also allows you to generate an individual random level; this setting comes with two generation modes, basic and advanced.

Basic generation mode is quite simple as it allows the user to input a level seed if desired, but this mode will give you a singular random level.

Advanced generation mode allows for further control of the level generation process; everything about a level can be configured. This includes the width and height, the placement and enablement of certain objects, along with the number of certain key objects.

For everyone who has been asking for more levels, we hope you all will enjoy this update.

The possibilities are endless.

This system is undoubtedly the most complicated in the entire game.

It is difficult for us to put into words the sheer amount of planning, development, and testing that it took to get this system to where it is today.

With this in mind, we believe the best approach to perfect and evolve the system over time is incremental updates with continuous user feedback.

In other words, we will add new improvements, features, and bug fixes over time in different patches until it is finished and stable. We believe this is the best option to test a system as complicated as seed based random levels, as your feedback will be crucial to the development of this system.

The current version of this system only supports one battery per random level, multiple batteries with a singular level is a priority for us and will be one of the first incremental updates this system will receive once we make sure the current version has been rolled out and tested more extensively.

If you do find any issue or have any feedback on a level, please make sure to include these values in your report; these are accessible via the escape menu when playing a generated level.

As you may have noticed from the level generation menu (and possibly the level screenshots if you have a very keen eye) there were some major reworks to Linklight's overall user interface.

All of Linklight's menus have gotten a fresh redesign from both a design and utility perspective. Menus now utilize a more simple and minimalist light background, with dark contrasting elements.

The level selector most notably has received a major update. Campaigns can now be filtered and searched for by name and even by category. There are now screenshots and a brief description to provide some insight into the campaign and its contents; this will be beneficial when it comes to workshop support. Information about the campaign along with your progress can be found below as well.

Despite this menu being redesigned and implemented, there is another design that we have been experimenting with that may make its way into the game soon. The current design breaks this menu into two sections, whereas our experimental design would combine them.

The backgrounds of all levels have undergone a redesign as well, utilizing a combination of blurs to bring more focus to the center of the board and create a more dreamlike design.

There is also a subtle saturation effect that plays as you make connections throughout the level; we would love some feedback on this! Let us know if you love it or hate it.

In addition to the backgrounds being redesigned, the levels themselves have received some new animations. There is a new introduction animation that plays when you start a level, fading animations that play as you traverse through levels and chapters, and a blur effect when you pause a level.

There was a lot of rework that needed to be done internally to support generated levels. The entire level system needed to be reworked internally to allow support for both predefined and dynamically generated levels.

On top of all these changes we have significantly modified all of Linklight's branding to better represent the game.

There were so many changes to Linklight both on the surface and internally to get the game to where it is today, that it would be difficult to even list them all.

For the near future, expect to see a new level selector design and continued updates to the level generation system.

This concludes most of our major changes for this update. Thank you all again for continuing to support us, words cannot express how grateful we are that you all have joined us for this journey.

Please let us know what you think of the latest update as your feedback means the world to us.

Thank you,

Highrise Software