Scuffy Game update for 25 May 2022

v1.4 is now available.

ok, this is officially my last update I will do for Scuffy Game since I need to work on Alternate Universe, and The Horror Story.

The Live Event

I have reactivated The Finale for anyone who wants to replay it, or something down the lines lol. You'll have to click on a certain part of the screen in the main menu to enter the live event.

Patch Notes

Reactivated the Change Maps button. (I completely forgot to activate it again after the event, so there's that)
Removed the text from the pause menu regarding the event.

Ok, that's all I have for this update, and make sure you wishlist Alternate Universe and get The Horror Story... that's if you want to lol.

Thanks,
Leo
From The Phoenix Limit Team

