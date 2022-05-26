Alpha Update 0.420

Thank you to all of our testers and supporters on Kickstarter!
Balance Changes
- Horseman and Knight start mobilized and can be given orders the turn they are built
- Military unit gold upkeep is no longer doubled outside your territory
- Enemy units no longer block maintenance routes for cities
- Unit upkeep costs are no longer blocked by zone of control that the unit is standing in
- Mobilize cost changed to 3 hammers or 1 horse
- Horseman cost changed to 2 hammers, 1 horse
- Knight cost change to 3 hammers, 1 horse, 1 iron
- Cannon cost changed to 4 hammers, 2 iron
- Great Work ability is only useable on a city once per turn
- Settler cost changed to 4 hammers or 3 food
- Farms now only produce 1 wheat, but add 2 food yield to a tile
- Enslave population now costs 2 happiness and no longer gives gold
New Multiplayer Turn Timer
The turn timer in multiplayer games is now dynamic. It will be extended by players drawing extra cards and shortened by players ending their turn. However, once you see the 30 second warning, it means you have exactly 30 seconds left and it will not be extended or shortened from that point on. The timer is also now correctly synced for all players.
Misc
- The city panel for a citizen token is now highlighted when you pick up the token. This way you can tell which city the citizen belongs to.
- D3D12, GLCore, and Vulkan graphics APIs can now be used with command line parameters (EXPERIMENTAL, see parameters here https://docs.unity3d.com/2019.4/Documentation/Manual/PlayerCommandLineArguments.html)
- Improved error collection
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where you could build a city on a hex that already had a citizen working it
- Fixed an issue where capturing a city could give you a hex containing a different city
- Needs orders button refreshes correctly when using Mobilize
- Bot settlers no longer attack
