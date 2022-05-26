Alpha Update 0.420

Thank you to all of our testers and supporters on Kickstarter!

Balance Changes

Horseman and Knight start mobilized and can be given orders the turn they are built

Military unit gold upkeep is no longer doubled outside your territory

Enemy units no longer block maintenance routes for cities

Unit upkeep costs are no longer blocked by zone of control that the unit is standing in

Mobilize cost changed to 3 hammers or 1 horse

Horseman cost changed to 2 hammers, 1 horse

Knight cost change to 3 hammers, 1 horse, 1 iron

Cannon cost changed to 4 hammers, 2 iron

Great Work ability is only useable on a city once per turn

Settler cost changed to 4 hammers or 3 food

Farms now only produce 1 wheat, but add 2 food yield to a tile

Enslave population now costs 2 happiness and no longer gives gold

New Multiplayer Turn Timer

The turn timer in multiplayer games is now dynamic. It will be extended by players drawing extra cards and shortened by players ending their turn. However, once you see the 30 second warning, it means you have exactly 30 seconds left and it will not be extended or shortened from that point on. The timer is also now correctly synced for all players.

Misc

The city panel for a citizen token is now highlighted when you pick up the token. This way you can tell which city the citizen belongs to.

D3D12, GLCore, and Vulkan graphics APIs can now be used with command line parameters (EXPERIMENTAL, see parameters here https://docs.unity3d.com/2019.4/Documentation/Manual/PlayerCommandLineArguments.html)

Improved error collection

Bug Fixes