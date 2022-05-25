v0.15 Update Notes - Fahrenheit & Craft-O-Pedia Redesign & Other Improvements

Hello Survivors
Today we are releasing another update which includes the full soundtrack, many improvements and bug Fixes.
Update Features (v0.15a)
Fahrenheit & MPH
Now you can change the weather measurements to Fahrenheit and MPH in the settings. This is a small addition to the game but will greatly increase your experience if you are accustomed with the imperial measurements. The metric measurements are still the default.
CraftOPedia Redesign
The CraftOPedia has been completely redesigned to give the player more impactful information on each item. You can now see items that are locked by research.
Emails
We have created emails as a way to provide information to the player without it being intrusive. For example, we have removed the Market Recap menu that pops up at the end of the day. Instead, you will receive an email which you can view at any time. You will also receive emails about your workers and other events.
Navigate Through Pinned Crafting Recipes
If you have a complex crafting recipe, instead of pinning each crafting level, you can now navigate up and down each crafting recipe from the crafting tool! This feature was suggested by our steam community!
Events - Phase 1
This update will feature an introduction on game events. You will experience every few days that an item in the Market will have its price skyrocket due to "short supplies".
There will be more events and lore added to the game in the future!
Game Improvements & Balancing
- Added about 15 minutes of new music, remastered the existing music tracks
- Reduced the item quantity from all contract sizes
- Increased the length of most research tasks
- Have workers start with less skills, (have max set in one 3)
- Workers take longer to earn new skills
- Reduced loan payment increase: 2000 > 1000
- Reduced cost increase when buying land: 60 > 50
- Reduced max cost of land: 40000 > 20000
- Saving game now takes much less time
- Raised max capacity of a power cable: 16kW > 20kW
- Raised max capacity of a heavy duty power cable: 40kW > 50kW
- You can now hold the Increase or Decrease amount buttons to speed up the changing number
- Expand view around the map borders, you can now have a better view items near the map edge
- Allow camera movement (WASD) when in storage transfer
- Display max output on Solar Panels
- Added more details in the world outside of the playable area
- Music track will unique for 8 tracks at a time (used to be 2)
- Prioritize the main colony storage unit for random transfers (especially for food items)
- Delay the music start when loading into the game
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issues with SFX volume (both ingame and in the main menu)
- Fixed glitch with inserting coal in another item (Coal Generator) while only having 1kg left
- Muted SFX while in the loading game scene
- Fixed the land expansion tool glitching out after buying land
- Fixed issue where the difficulty would change from its first picked option when loading in a save
- Cancel Link Setup when exiting setup
- Fixed issue that you could not cancel a link if the placement criteria did not pass
- Don't allow items to be deposit into storage unit when frozen
- Fixed weekly revenue target showing the wrong amount after loading a save
- Fixed issues caused by the UnfreezeCrew
- Fixed issue were workers would not get a new item to unfreeze in the Unfreeze Crew
- Mining production amount text not automatically updated in Mining Rig
- Fixed bug where not all coal operated items get 40kg of coal when crafted
- Fixed bug with the shipping container not spawning
- Fixed snow buildup on items not saved
- Fixed Glitch where sometimes the status bar of the water tank stays when moving the item
- Fixed issue with circuit overloading not working properly (items where still receiving power)
- Fixed: When building wooden walls with material covered in snow, only one of them is affected by the snow slowdown (both should be affected)
- Fixed other issues.
Changed files in this update