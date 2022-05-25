v0.15 Update Notes - Fahrenheit & Craft-O-Pedia Redesign & Other Improvements

Hello Survivors

Today we are releasing another update which includes the full soundtrack, many improvements and bug Fixes.

Fahrenheit & MPH

Now you can change the weather measurements to Fahrenheit and MPH in the settings. This is a small addition to the game but will greatly increase your experience if you are accustomed with the imperial measurements. The metric measurements are still the default.

CraftOPedia Redesign

The CraftOPedia has been completely redesigned to give the player more impactful information on each item. You can now see items that are locked by research.

Emails

We have created emails as a way to provide information to the player without it being intrusive. For example, we have removed the Market Recap menu that pops up at the end of the day. Instead, you will receive an email which you can view at any time. You will also receive emails about your workers and other events.

Navigate Through Pinned Crafting Recipes

If you have a complex crafting recipe, instead of pinning each crafting level, you can now navigate up and down each crafting recipe from the crafting tool! This feature was suggested by our steam community!

Events - Phase 1

This update will feature an introduction on game events. You will experience every few days that an item in the Market will have its price skyrocket due to "short supplies".

There will be more events and lore added to the game in the future!

Game Improvements & Balancing

Added about 15 minutes of new music, remastered the existing music tracks

Reduced the item quantity from all contract sizes

Increased the length of most research tasks

Have workers start with less skills, (have max set in one 3)

Workers take longer to earn new skills

Reduced loan payment increase: 2000 > 1000

Reduced cost increase when buying land: 60 > 50

Reduced max cost of land: 40000 > 20000

Saving game now takes much less time

Raised max capacity of a power cable: 16kW > 20kW

Raised max capacity of a heavy duty power cable: 40kW > 50kW

You can now hold the Increase or Decrease amount buttons to speed up the changing number

Expand view around the map borders, you can now have a better view items near the map edge

Allow camera movement (WASD) when in storage transfer

Display max output on Solar Panels

Added more details in the world outside of the playable area

Music track will unique for 8 tracks at a time (used to be 2)

Prioritize the main colony storage unit for random transfers (especially for food items)

Delay the music start when loading into the game

Bug Fixes