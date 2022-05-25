We can’t bear it any longer!



Hey Panda Peeps,

We’ve been waiting long enough. It’s time to unleash our wildest, most animalistic Phone Fling yet. We are, of course, talking about our resident bear-woman hybrid!

Like it or not, no other girl in the Crush Crush universe can compare to Bearverly. No actual bear in the real world can compare to Bearverly, either. She’s just so darn special, and we hope you have a blast with her conversation!

You can unlock this Phone Fling for 10 Diamonds once you have Bearverly at Lover level. Just don’t ask how she manages to use a cell phone with those big giant bear paws of hers. I said don’t ask!

Oh, and there’s one other little thing we’d like to let you in on - the final cutscenes for the “QPiddy Ending” of the game are now ANIMATED! If you know, you know. Enjoy!

We love you so hard,

The Pandas