PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1464

revised admin log request command
set biome and difficulty logs for admin commands
fixed voyage tier ship bug / fixed warping to boss map bug
#6046 - primary secondary label and icons not pixel perfect on gem store /
Store Screen UI tweaks (Item Descriptions)
#6091 - Polish game icon
#6025 - name overlaps
#6157 - Cant read the PvP Arena kill-announcement text because its overlapping
fixed bug causing null reference when choosing random enemy fighter if all spawned enemies are support types
Made biome restriction not apply to pvp maps
Made food refill next to warps to town
added new logs for random enemy generation
cleanup ability logs
added treasure chest logs
added retry loop for treasure chest / added null handling for friendlist animation / character screen canvas group interactable updates /
added gold reward logic for quest completion
updated guild alliance failed invite for server and client logs
Cancel guild rank name creation when prohibited word is detected
Bugfix for filter not working on guild rank
Clear powerup when voyage ends
Bugfix for powerup not getting cleared after vorage
#5989 - Gem store updates (WIP)
re added split attack cap for seamonster attacks
fixed random attack radius for split attack cap
fixed bug where projectile doesnt trigger splash effect
Fixed issue where you would be stuck with an invisible ship if you purchased a new ship in the pvp shop while dead.
Updates to steam friends integrations
updated bgm xml handler to support variant biome backgrounds for land battle
fixed client side spash for projectile
fixed chain lightning bug
Fix quest item not added in crafting item category
Bugfix for obtained skeleton parts not getting detected for crafting
#6090 - Improve game name during installation
added respawn system for land enemies / fixed bug wherein enemy type variable of spawned enemies are modified when generating enemy team composition
added dev build option for development builds
Fixed issue where purchasing ships in pvp shop wouldnt change your abilities.
Fixed issue where lifeboat could move and shoot if you purchased a new ship in the pvp shop while dead.
fixed bug where winning battles cause other enemy in the area to die and be marked as in combat
Added log for when respawning fails.
fixed boss map selection filtering
forest biome no longer spawns pirate wisps, added berzerker pirate instead
Changed contribute button text to donate.
treasure sites now filter based on biome
Added a visual for warps that lead to town
updated elemental modifiers for skeleton tutorial monsters / updated starting abilities to include water and fire slash
fixed animation of new skeleton enemies
updated elemental resistance values / nerfed fire damage tick
fixed elemental modifier damage calculation
updated ships to only be bought if requirements are met / added new nubis command that allow retrieval of jobs data of a user
added xml translation for job type
