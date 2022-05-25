PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1464

Share · View all patches · Build 8810267 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy

revised admin log request command

set biome and difficulty logs for admin commands

fixed voyage tier ship bug / fixed warping to boss map bug

#6046 - primary secondary label and icons not pixel perfect on gem store /

Store Screen UI tweaks (Item Descriptions)

#6091 - Polish game icon

#6025 - name overlaps

#6157 - Cant read the PvP Arena kill-announcement text because its overlapping

fixed bug causing null reference when choosing random enemy fighter if all spawned enemies are support types

Made biome restriction not apply to pvp maps

Made food refill next to warps to town

added new logs for random enemy generation

cleanup ability logs

added treasure chest logs

added retry loop for treasure chest / added null handling for friendlist animation / character screen canvas group interactable updates /

added gold reward logic for quest completion

updated guild alliance failed invite for server and client logs

Cancel guild rank name creation when prohibited word is detected

Bugfix for filter not working on guild rank

Clear powerup when voyage ends

Bugfix for powerup not getting cleared after vorage

#5989 - Gem store updates (WIP)

re added split attack cap for seamonster attacks

fixed random attack radius for split attack cap

fixed bug where projectile doesnt trigger splash effect

Fixed issue where you would be stuck with an invisible ship if you purchased a new ship in the pvp shop while dead.

Updates to steam friends integrations

updated bgm xml handler to support variant biome backgrounds for land battle

fixed client side spash for projectile

fixed chain lightning bug

Fix quest item not added in crafting item category

Bugfix for obtained skeleton parts not getting detected for crafting

#6090 - Improve game name during installation

added respawn system for land enemies / fixed bug wherein enemy type variable of spawned enemies are modified when generating enemy team composition

added dev build option for development builds

Fixed issue where purchasing ships in pvp shop wouldnt change your abilities.

Fixed issue where lifeboat could move and shoot if you purchased a new ship in the pvp shop while dead.

fixed bug where winning battles cause other enemy in the area to die and be marked as in combat

Added log for when respawning fails.

fixed boss map selection filtering

forest biome no longer spawns pirate wisps, added berzerker pirate instead

Changed contribute button text to donate.

treasure sites now filter based on biome

Added a visual for warps that lead to town

updated elemental modifiers for skeleton tutorial monsters / updated starting abilities to include water and fire slash

fixed animation of new skeleton enemies

updated elemental resistance values / nerfed fire damage tick

fixed elemental modifier damage calculation

updated ships to only be bought if requirements are met / added new nubis command that allow retrieval of jobs data of a user

added xml translation for job type