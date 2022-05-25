 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 25 May 2022

Version 0.7.2.217

Share · View all patches · Build 8810217 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam). Now all changes will be in "beta" branch, and you don't need to change the branch every update.

  • Improvements:
  • changed position of 'buy vehicle' button
  • adjusted LT translation
  • fine isn't deduced anymore for cancelling outdated contracts
  • adjusted entrance window
  • adjusted checkin window
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed supplies configs
  • fixed Kansaco supply vehicles livery issue
  • fixed a problem with removed baggage claim
  • fixed CateringCartage-1930 stuck issue

Changed depots in 0.7.2.217 branch

Sky Haven Depot Windows Depot 674092
Sky Haven Depot MacOS Depot 674093
Sky Haven Depot Linux Depot 674094
