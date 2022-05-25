Version 0.7.2.217
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> beta. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam). Now all changes will be in "beta" branch, and you don't need to change the branch every update.
- Improvements:
- changed position of 'buy vehicle' button
- adjusted LT translation
- fine isn't deduced anymore for cancelling outdated contracts
- adjusted entrance window
- adjusted checkin window
- Bug fixes
- fixed supplies configs
- fixed Kansaco supply vehicles livery issue
- fixed a problem with removed baggage claim
- fixed CateringCartage-1930 stuck issue
Changed depots in 0.7.2.217 branch