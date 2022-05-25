Performance & Bugs - HOTFIX

Share · View all patches · Build 8810175 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 21:06:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellow players,

Here is a hotfix for the recent problematics issues.

**

Patch notes :

**

It is now impossible to go lower than 0.1 cooldown (display is a little bugged right now, but tell you that the higher the value, the fastest you shoot). If you go lower you will get an increase of damage for each 0.01 cooldown. It was done for performances issues.

It is now impossible to go higher than 7 projectiles. If you go over 7, each projectile will deal 10% more damage. It was done for performances issues.

Multiple projectile will now split damage by the number of projectile. It was a bit strong.

Fixed the character upgrade bug. I was due to equipment stats modifiers being badly generated. I have fixed the existing equipments.

Fixed character stats display. It was bug due to screen size issues.

I'm really sorry for the inconvenience. The code is a little plate of spaghettis as it is my first game...

Cordially, Waïju Games