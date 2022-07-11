Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space 1.0.5 Update

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space version 1.0.5 is now live on Steam, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and GOG! This is a tiny update that fixes a few bugs we found when replaying, or bugs pointed out by you, the viewers at home. If anyone was just losing their minds about Hugh Bliss's spike collar not being around his neck in the Cooking Show diorama, you can finally sleep well tonight.

All Episodes

Fixed Rat on Street floating, jump animations not playing correctly.

Updated driving music with the version from Save the World, which has some mix cleanups that didn't make the jump to Beyond Time and Space initially.

Episode 201

Fixed Jimmy and boxing glove shadow staying on screen when Max kicks him into the air.

Added missing longer version of the "look at" line that plays when looking at the plane in Santa's Workshop.

Episode 204

The ambient Cow Bosco and Sam dialog wasn't playing on the UFO. Now it is!

Episode 205

Fixed Hugh Bliss' collar missing in the Cooking Show.

Fixed Soda Poppers floating in Hell Office cutscene when they change outfits.

Fixed Peepers referring to Sam as Max in French subtitles in Office (a common and forgivable mistake in any language.

Thanks everyone who has been playing and enjoying the game since launch! We also know many of you are waiting for the original versions of the episodes to go live as free DLC. That's in progress, and will be happening very soon! We'll let you know when it's live.

And as always, a bonus thanks to everyone who found an issue and reported it! For a complete history of our patches you can visit the Skunkape support website. And as usual if you find a bug please point it out in the appropriate forum and we'll do our best to fix it in a future patch!