Indie Game Fest 2022

We are pleased to announce that the Alpha Demo of Rough Justice: '84 will be showcased at the Indie Game Fest on June 23rd-24th 2022.

Created in 2019, the Indie Game Fest is a curated, annual event that is held in Cologne, Germany. The goal of Indie Game Fest is to create a gathering and community for indie developers, designers, publishers, business associates, students, and more in Germany and Europe! The event aims to help create visibility and opportunities for gamers, indie studios, publishers, business associates, and more to be able to meet and present themselves and their work.

DIGITAL SHOWCASE

The event also features a digital showcase. Within the virtual tour, it will be possible to wander around the digital Indie Game Fest and explore the projects on display. In digital spaces, visitors will have the chance to take a look at projects and give feedback.

For more information on the Indie Game Fest, and to sign up for the digital showcase, visit their website.

WISHLIST

You can wishlist Rough Justice: '84 and show us some love and by doing so, keep up to date with our development process.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1291860/Rough_Justice_84/