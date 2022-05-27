AIRPLANE MAINTENANCE EVENT

Pimp your planes this week with our heavy-duty honeys as they assist the maintenance crew’s repair work!! Drill and fill them with love and don’t forget to prepare them for sweaty labor by giving them some wrenches and construction vests for the grueling tasks at hand! At Sexy Airlines everyone loves a big fix!
Event Content
- Brand new Unlock Animation with Raveena
- New Animations and Pictures in the Event Messenger Threads (Melina, Amahle and Imka)
- Maintenance themed Costumes and Collection
- To unlock, collect Wrenches in France, New York, Los Angeles, Brazil and South Africa and Construction Vests in Germany, Mexico and South Korea
- Complete event mission for extra items (opens next level up, only once)
- The event lasts until the 2nd of June, 7AM UTC
Changed files in this update