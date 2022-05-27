New Build ver 2.2.11.0 is out along with some new threads!!

Greetings galactic transporters!!

In addition to our new build, sexy space travel just got even sexier with more content for some of our leading ladies!!

Today we are releasing the 6th threads for many of our flight attendants including Tiffy, Urna, Sheila, Mei Ling, D-69, Madlenka, Gabi and Yulia. To celebrate the occasion, you can now purchase the 6th thread luggage (for a limited time only) that gives you the items to progress with these bombshells!

Please note that you need to have the FAs above at level 4 to access their 6th threads!

Version Changelog

► Some Shop bundles now have multiple luggages within them

► Added a new tutorial for Endless Gifting

► Added a "skip" button for the Luggage Opening dialogue

►"Clone" characters now receive a team bonus from completed threads of their main counterparts