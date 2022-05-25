Three little fixes

We are back again with three more fixes based on user feedback and logs sent to the servers.

Firstly, we now force an auto-saves every 10 minutes regardless of building activity. Previously we waited 30 seconds after the last build action; however, many of you are marathon builders, and we were not saving your work often enough. This made some bugs far more painful when people lost work.

Next, we found and fixed a bug causing creature-related errors when switching boards. This one probably flew under the radar, but it's good to get it fixed.

And lastly, editing the initiative list in turn-based mode is much easier as picking creatures is now pixel perfect.

And that is all for this patch. There is always more to fix, so you can expect us to be back with more in the coming week.