UPDATE v2.015

Hotfix for a MAJOR BUG in the DLC expansion causing storyprogress to go bananas. This has now been fixed. You current savefiles will be auto repaired when loaded. If you have reached DLC content it will be reset back to before the new content begins to fix the savefile.
Here are the patch notes 2.015(483):
- Fixed major issues with DLC expansion story questline
- Fixed major issues with quests not working correctly
- Fixed major issues with tavern questline not working
- Fixed issues with soundeffects
- Fixed minor issues with bandit raids
- Fixed minor issues with contracts
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update