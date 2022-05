Share · View all patches · Build 8809548 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 19:13:05 UTC by Wendy

0.9.4.1C



Fixed Hydrant not allowing you to connect sometimes unless you jump

Fixed missing firehouse doors in Manhattan

Fixed multiplayer player list not working in Brooklyn

Added hose collisions to streets in Montgomery County

Performance optimizations & improvements

Loading times for maps and calls improvements