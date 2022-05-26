Sandrock Early Access is available now!

Howdy all builders,

What a lovely day today! My Time at Sandrock Early Access has finally launched in Early Access! A new journey starts right now, right here!

Check out now on Steam for US$24.99, a discounted rate from its full release price as a special thanks for joining us on this journey while the game is still in development. Enjoy being a part of Sandrock's early history!

Important note: All OST keys went out for people who backed $35 tier and above. Closed Beta Access (Kickstarter) and Early Access players will NOT need to purchase the game again. It will automatically update in your Steam library on the day of full release – the only thing you need to do is let the game update between releases (Don't forget to switch back to the default branch). We're aiming to keep save files compatible into the full release as much as possible. Keep an eye on us and get notified when we release the new updates!

In this Early Access version, you will experience an average of 20-30 hours of gameplay in this charming desert city, with more content, features, voiceovers, bugfixes, optimizations, and more to be added over time. Start building your workshop and enjoy your life of crafting, farming, gathering, and making friends with locals! Furthermore, Early Access players will have the opportunity to play the multiplayer mode in its early stages later this year. Playing with your friends? Join us for this party!!!

Alright, it's time: the train to Sandrock is now onboarding. Your adventure begins!

Let’s rock on!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1084600/My_Time_at_Sandrock/

