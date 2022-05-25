Palenne & Ovie

Greetings Mistwalkers,

Here is our complementary update for last week release. Those two companions were supposed to be part of the update but could not make it. We also have done a few adjustments to the end game balancing and included some cool quality of life improvements.

Our next few updates will be about very specific game features that we wanted you to have before we go on continuing the main storyline.

Thanks for playing!

Virtys

Changelog

May 25 - Version: 0.1.18.3

Features and Changes

New map locations visual.

"B" to open coffers in the domain.

"Escape" now closes the rankings window.

"Spacebar" now works for quest items that are on the ground.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the craft quantity would not reset to 1.

Fixed the missing building achievements.

Content Changes