Palenne & Ovie

Greetings Mistwalkers,
Here is our complementary update for last week release. Those two companions were supposed to be part of the update but could not make it. We also have done a few adjustments to the end game balancing and included some cool quality of life improvements.
Our next few updates will be about very specific game features that we wanted you to have before we go on continuing the main storyline.
Thanks for playing!
Virtys
Changelog
May 25 - Version: 0.1.18.3
Features and Changes
- New map locations visual.
- "B" to open coffers in the domain.
- "Escape" now closes the rankings window.
- "Spacebar" now works for quest items that are on the ground.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the craft quantity would not reset to 1.
- Fixed the missing building achievements.
Content Changes
- Palenne companion is now available. (Healer, Max level 45)
- Another Ovie upgrade. (Max level 45)
- The tamed bear, worm and Tortolion max level raised to 40.
- New domain building: Headquarters.
- Brosa's escort quest should be easier now.
- Base transport capacity on hero raised from 500 to 1000.
- Fire, Water and Wind mark raised to 15%
- Fire, Water and Wind fibula raised to 25%
- Mark of magic raised to 10%
- Fibula of magic raised to 20%
- Damage buff for some elemental spells.
