Version 0.611 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 8809387 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 18:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Info

After this update, you will need to reattach all items due to the new attachment system

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Level Design

■ Added new street signs

■ Adjusted some map details

■ Fixed container placement of new containers

Multiplayer

■ Synced object "container01"

■ Synced object "container02"

■ Synced object "lightswitch01"

■ Fixed error with detach item "minersmoss" for clients

■ Fixed error with did not show all servers in multiplayer

■ Fixed error with join again the same session

■ Fixed error with server didnt show correct current players and ping

Activated

■ Added object "lightswitch01" to object "container01"

■ Added object "lightswitch01" to object "container02"

Reworked

■ Reworked attachment system

■ Reworked object "container01"

■ Reworked object "container02"

■ Reworked item "washingplantportable01"

Functionality

■ Added button "light" for item "washingplantportable02"

■ Added function to edit savegame data before loading the savegame

■ Added function to switch savegame from singleplayer to multiplayer

■ Added function to switch savegame from multiplayer to singleplayer

■ Added function to toggle light for item "washingplantportable02"

■ Added function to toggle light for object "container01"

■ Added function to toggle light for object "container02"

Changed

■ Changed color for vehicle "excavator01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with gold course

■ Fixed error with moving item "minersmoss" if installed to "washingplantportable02"

■ Fixed error with button "power" for item "washingplantportable02"

Improvements

■ Improved performance for object "container01"

■ Improved performance for object "container02"

■ Improved performance for item "washingplantportable01"

Savegame

■ Added save variables for object "lightswitch01" to savegame