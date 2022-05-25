 Skip to content

Gold Hunter update for 25 May 2022

Version 0.611 Alpha

Build 8809387 · Last edited by Wendy

After this update, you will need to reattach all items due to the new attachment system

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Level Design

■ Added new street signs
■ Adjusted some map details
■ Fixed container placement of new containers

Multiplayer

■ Synced object "container01"
■ Synced object "container02"
■ Synced object "lightswitch01"

■ Fixed error with detach item "minersmoss" for clients
■ Fixed error with did not show all servers in multiplayer
■ Fixed error with join again the same session
■ Fixed error with server didnt show correct current players and ping

Activated

■ Added object "lightswitch01" to object "container01"
■ Added object "lightswitch01" to object "container02"

Reworked

■ Reworked attachment system

■ Reworked object "container01"
■ Reworked object "container02"

■ Reworked item "washingplantportable01"

Functionality

■ Added button "light" for item "washingplantportable02"

■ Added function to edit savegame data before loading the savegame
■ Added function to switch savegame from singleplayer to multiplayer
■ Added function to switch savegame from multiplayer to singleplayer
■ Added function to toggle light for item "washingplantportable02"
■ Added function to toggle light for object "container01"
■ Added function to toggle light for object "container02"

Changed

■ Changed color for vehicle "excavator01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with gold course
■ Fixed error with moving item "minersmoss" if installed to "washingplantportable02"
■ Fixed error with button "power" for item "washingplantportable02"

Improvements

■ Improved performance for object "container01"
■ Improved performance for object "container02"
■ Improved performance for item "washingplantportable01"

Savegame

■ Added save variables for object "lightswitch01" to savegame

