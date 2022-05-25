Open Mind, Closed Body

Hello, Arcane Hunters.

Great additions this week, in view of the fact that the hunts were.... tedious, a new system, "Sanity" has been added.

It's good to keep your head on straight, this job can be stressful, with the new system the creatures can interact with you, but not in a cute and friendly way, in a grotesque and aggressive way. Listening to noises in the forest will also affect your head and make you dizzy.

But it's not all trouble, the new HEALTH METER has arrived!

An amazing device that measures your ability to make decisions, directly connected to your nerves, it picks up your heartbeat and your shaking! The Boss has gone crazy! Buy now with double discount for half off!!!

We have also added to the store:

-Thermometer / For tracking creatures of various temperatures. Fire? Cold corners? that's what you need!

-EMF / Absolutely every paranormal hunter needs one, this is the pinnacle of technology in tracking down clues ( Although it sounds like a broken radio ).