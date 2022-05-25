V. Update 1.0.8

Sorry this took so long, Version 1.0.8 is now here and live! Wowza! But before we get into patch notes I'd like to let everyone know that there WAS a plan to upload a complete item guide to the Community section under guides! But, since STD isn't the most family friendly game it is being checked for bannable content!!! (YAY!) I've got a feeling this isn't gonna end well, so idk, cool steam moment ig. Hopefully it will all work out.

What sucks even more is that I tried to censor as much of it as a I could, while also making sure what I wrote stayed in, guess it's just in the air atm, we will see what happens. But the full, uncensored version of the item guide is being checked over at GameFaqs so hopefully you'll be able to read it over there! Along with those 2 guides btw, Shoot Trip Die will officially be releasing on Itch.io as well! Should be able for purchase over there soon, that doesn't really concern any steam people but if it can get more eyeballs on this little game I made then so be it!

When both of those things go live, I'll probably make another community post letting y'all know! Just to keep you in the know, ya know? But yeah... PATCH NOTES!

Tweaks

Brutal Mode's fast enemies have had there speed lowered from 1.4 to 1.3 (For reference, the base speed for enemies in standard mode is 1.0)

Melvin's bone attack during his 2nd phase shoots less often.

Melvin's 2nd phase has significantly less HP.

Melvin's bullet star attack is significantly slower and easier to dodge between.

Cumswamp can now heal a max of +5 HP (increased from 3)

Cumswamp now shoots a ring of 24 bullets when finishing there spin attack (Raised from 16)

Cumswamp now shoots a more accurate, and faster, spray of bullets when he preforms his puke attack.

Cumswamp now shoots more swimming bullets when doing his bash attack.

Cumswamp's swimming bullets are now faster.

Bullet Speed Now effects 'Rubber Bullets.' Getting a bullet speed upgrade with said item will grant you extra bounces!

'Endless, Nameless' + 'Rubber Bullets' no longer make bullets bouncy forever.

Enigma's have a lower speed cap in brutal mode.

Maskmer's have a longer wait time before attacking in brutal mode.

The speed at which bulwark's faith attacks in brutal mode has been substantially reduced.

The speed at which Melvin's sigil attacks in brutal mode has been substantially reduced.

Speedy's now only teleport when in close proximity of Chester, following closer to there original design to surprise flank the player.

Speedy's now teleport slightly less sporadically.

The Wicked Bulwark's movement has been slightly tweaked all around, should result in fights feeling more fair.

The Wicked Bulwark's flies upward into the sky slightly faster.

With the item 'Battery' your extra charge particle meter fills up faster, meaning you get more coins, quicker!

Bullet Speed Now effects 'Safety Pin.' Getting a bullet speed upgrade with said item will grant extra damage!

The Unhinged Cube now only gives 500 points (Lowered from 1000)

Cumswamp now only gives 750 points (lowered from 1000)

With the item 'Anxiolytic' each enemy you kill to keep the berserk combo going grants 10 extra bonus points

Slightly lowered the volume of the text crawl blip sound effect.

Updated tips on the dimension transition screen.

Retroactively fixed some older board layouts.

Prophet's now heal monster's at a much faster rate.

Slightly changed the hitbox size of 'Rosies' to be smaller

Slightly changed the hitbox size of the damaging smoke cloud spawned by gaseous bullets to be slightly bigger.

Swelling Blood Bullets spawned from 'Junkster's' now swell and explode slightly quicker.

The item 'EBT card' no longer spawns while playing in Brutal Mode.

Additions

Speed, Accuracy and Dodging bonuses for each board! Play skillfully and get rewarded with extra points! (I know this is showing "Nepotism and Favoritism" but this was a suggestion from a friend from Discord!)

4 New Standard and brutal rooms for each dimension! Along with 2 new secret rooms!

Fixes

Fixed the Blood Donation Machine not upgrading your Acel and Decel stats the same way speed upgrade items do.

Fixed the Bullet Speed Cap not applying directly to your BSP stat and only to the bullet itself.

Fixed rockets, peircing, and bouncy bullets not correctly interacting with Speedy's.

Fixed the enemy 'Kiddle' not always spawning 4 bullets upon death as intended.

Fixed the slot machine giving the player the charge reduction prize even when they have an active item that doesn't take charges.

Fixed spelling mistakes

So that's the patch! It's nothing huge but I hope it makes the game more enjoyable for y'all! I really do want this game to be the very best it can be. But, yeah now, I've been working on this game for quite some time now basically nonstop. I'm a college student, bought to start working while I'm home, and game development is something that I kind of want to step away from for a while. To make a long sob story short, STD will be going on a 2-3 month hiatus in terms of updates. I still have plenty of ideas I want to implement into the game (Along with a bunch of missing minigames I need to add) but a big reason this update took so long is simply because I feel burnt out. I told myself that when STD released, I'd give myself a break from it, and I still haven't done that... until now.

So this isn't goodbye, but more of a see you later, thank you all so much for the support and I hope you not only enjoy the patch but are looking forward for more content in the future, love y'all <3

-Levi Ramirez