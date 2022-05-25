Just a regular small update

Hello pilots!
This is a regular patch/update, in which I made the following:
- A new artwork in the gallery to unlock, it was a commission I made for a fan. I got the permission to put it in the game.
- The boss time no longer loops after the time is out.
- The boss timer no progresses the story further when it times out. I asked the community about this and the majority opted for this.
- Story mode, in stage 5, the game no longer soft locks if you use auto text. I disabled auto text during that story phase, whiting to find a proper fix for it.
With that said, thanks for the support!
Shinu
Changed files in this update