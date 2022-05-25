Just a regular small update

Share · View all patches · Build 8809261 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello pilots!

This is a regular patch/update, in which I made the following:

A new artwork in the gallery to unlock, it was a commission I made for a fan. I got the permission to put it in the game.

The boss time no longer loops after the time is out.

The boss timer no progresses the story further when it times out. I asked the community about this and the majority opted for this.

Story mode, in stage 5, the game no longer soft locks if you use auto text. I disabled auto text during that story phase, whiting to find a proper fix for it.

With that said, thanks for the support!

Shinu