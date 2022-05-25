 Skip to content

Sex with the Devil update for 25 May 2022

NEW UPDATE!

Build 8809184

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear friends!

Today we've added some new scenes to the Sex with the Devil, which can be found on the first and last labyrinths.

Unfortunately, we did not have time to add the zombie grandfather man and the hardcore scene with him. Expect it within the next week.

Also, don't worry that we forgot about the second part of Sex with the Devil. It's a big story game and it requires a lot of finances, so development is slow.

If you want to support us, tell your friends about our games!

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/1948450/Sex_Chess/]No kidding, adding Sex Chess and Sex with the Devil to the wishlist is a great motivator for our work.
[/url]

