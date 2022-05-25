NEW UPDATE!

Share · View all patches · Build 8809184 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 05:32:11 UTC by Wendy

Dear friends!

Today we've added some new scenes to the Sex with the Devil, which can be found on the first and last labyrinths.





Unfortunately, we did not have time to add the zombie grandfather man and the hardcore scene with him. Expect it within the next week.

Also, don't worry that we forgot about the second part of Sex with the Devil. It's a big story game and it requires a lot of finances, so development is slow.

If you want to support us, tell your friends about our games!

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/1948450/Sex_Chess/]No kidding, adding Sex Chess and Sex with the Devil to the wishlist is a great motivator for our work.

[/url]

