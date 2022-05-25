 Skip to content

Gem Rifts update for 25 May 2022

Update 0.12 - High Tide, a map with large flooded areas and Sea Serpents!

Build 8809162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We've completed the final map for Neptune!
There are 2 new enemies and you must place Foundations to build on the water.
If you survive the sea serpents you will unlock Gem Aura, which gives you aura towers.
The aura towers temporarily add a status effect buff to normal towers, allowing them to do burn, freeze, poison or shock the enemies.
So normal towers can now finally damage the mini boss!

New Content

  • New map "High Tide".
  • 2 new enemies.
  • New research "Gem Aura", which gives 4 aura towers.
  • An aura tower has to be close to other towers to give them the status effect buff.

Changes

  • Units can walk over foundations once they are built.
  • Allow house tower and house to be built even if the max population capacity is reached.
  • The musketeer now cost less wood but more iron to train.
  • Builder AI improvements.
  • Allow combining towers on top of foundations.
  • Set all units to receive shadows.

We hope you enjoy the new map and survive the sea serpent boss!
Watch me playing:

Just a reminder that the game will exit Early Access soon, so please send us your ideas and suggestions.

Till next update,
André

