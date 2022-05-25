Steam Deck Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8809088 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hey all!

It has been over a year now since Space Haters released, and with the release of the Steam Deck we thought we would do a cheeky update.

When the Steam Deck first came out, it was great that Space Haters "just worked" but there was some niggling things that needed polishing.

We have also been porting Space Haters to other paltforms and there were some learnings we wanted to apply to the PC and Deck Versions.

So well, we just sort of did it. On a whim. As that is how we roll.

Here is what we have fixed:

No more corrupted logo on startup

Game UI now fits inside the Steam Deck resolution

Improved loading times

Now you can assert your galactic lyrical dominance on the go! On the train, the toilet, under the desk whilst you are on that boring video call. Anywhere!

