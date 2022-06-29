 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister update for 29 June 2022

1.2.4 Patch Notes

1.2.4 Patch Notes · Build 8809068

A new update for Battle Sister is here!

Let's take look:

Bug fixes:
Multiplayer: an issue where held ladders would respawn with players has been fixed
Multiplayer: an issue where held weapons seen in the ending results screen has been fixed

