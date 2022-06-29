1.2.4 Patch Notes

A new update for Battle Sister is here!
Let's take look:
Bug fixes:
Multiplayer: an issue where held ladders would respawn with players has been fixed
Multiplayer: an issue where held weapons seen in the ending results screen has been fixed
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
A new update for Battle Sister is here!
Let's take look:
Bug fixes:
Multiplayer: an issue where held ladders would respawn with players has been fixed
Multiplayer: an issue where held weapons seen in the ending results screen has been fixed
Changed files in this update