Environment And Vegetation Update - Fixes And Changes #1

Greetings hunters!
This is a small hotfix to fix tutorials performance issues.
Changes
- Fixed an issue where tutorial scene had partly wrong vegetation and too much clouds which resulted in poor performance
Happy hunting everyone!
Found an issue or want to give us feedback? Join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/gGmSAA8Prd
Subscribe to our Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/VirtualHunterVR
Follow us on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3DDP0QV
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3wyOt15
Website: http://virtualhuntervr.com
Changed files in this update