Environment And Vegetation Update - Fixes And Changes #1

Share · View all patches · Build 8809050 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 17:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Greetings hunters!

This is a small hotfix to fix tutorials performance issues.

Changes

Fixed an issue where tutorial scene had partly wrong vegetation and too much clouds which resulted in poor performance

Happy hunting everyone!

