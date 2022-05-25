 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Virtual Hunter update for 25 May 2022

Environment And Vegetation Update - Fixes And Changes #1

Share · View all patches · Build 8809050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings hunters!

This is a small hotfix to fix tutorials performance issues.

Changes

  • Fixed an issue where tutorial scene had partly wrong vegetation and too much clouds which resulted in poor performance

Happy hunting everyone!

Found an issue or want to give us feedback? Join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/gGmSAA8Prd

Subscribe to our Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/VirtualHunterVR
Follow us on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3DDP0QV
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3wyOt15
Website: http://virtualhuntervr.com

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link