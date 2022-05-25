0.14.0 - Update 0.14.0 - EverythingBox - Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8808921 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 17:59:16 UTC by Wendy

Hey there!

WorldBox - Update 0.14.0 - 📦everythingbox - Now Available!

✨Trait Editor

✒️New World Laws

🌎New World Generator

🎨Kingdom Customization

⚔️Improved Wars

🍲Food Effects

🍔New Resources

🔥New Traits

🌿New biomes

🐕‍🦺New mobs

🚂Steam Achievements

👍More new Achievements

🗺️New Options for Mini Map

🤖Improved AI

🐛A lot if fixes and changes!

📜For full patch notes history, please check official website 📜here or read below:

Here’s changelog for 0.14.0:

Additions:

trait editor: Explore different units to unlock new traits! Click on traits to unlock them in the editor

trait editor: Add or remove unlocked traits to any character

trait editor: Some traits are unlocked after getting a special achievement!

movement wind animation effect for trees and and fleshy buildings

new item generator. Now items can have a lot of different graded modificators instead of previous 2(suffix+prefix). Items from old saves could suck now tho, sry

new world law - enable/disable minerals popping

new world law - enable/disable population growth for civs

new world law - enable/disable population growth for animals

new world law - enable/disable tumor/pumpkin/bioblob/cybercore tiles being removed after base building is dead

new world law - population limit of 100

new world law - enable/disable making warriors for civs

new world law - seeds - trees and plants will spread seeds, growing more trees and plants around them

resource mechanic changed. High rank metals not abstract anymore, but an actual resource that needs to be mined

new mineral - adamantine

new mineral - mythril

new mineral - silver

new mineral - gems

new mineral - common metals

new mineral - bone mineral. Spawned in corrupted biome

new resource - herbs. Civs collect it for food

new resource - candy. Can be found in candy biome. Restores a lot of health

new resource - lemons. Can be found in lemon biome

new resource - evil beets. In corrupted biome

new resource - mushrooms. In multiple biomes

new resource - peppers. In infernal biome

new resource - crystal salt. In crystal biome

new resource - bananas. In jungle biome

new resource - coconuts. In normal sand

new resource - desert berries. In arcane deserts

drinking tea can give caffeinated status

eating crystal salts can give caffeinated status

eating crystal salts can give madness/strong minded traits

eating peppers can set unit on fire

eating peppers can give unit fire proof trait

eating mushrooms can give unit madness, strong minded, paranoid and/or content traits. Also powerup status

eating evil beets can give unit pyromaniac and/or evil traits

eating pie can give unit fat trait

eating pie can give unit slowness status

eating burger can give unit fat trait

eating burger can give unit slowness status

eating Desert Berries can give unit poison and slow traits

eating Desert Berries can give unit poison immunity

drinking ale can give slowness status

eating coconut can give shield status

eating candy can give tiny, giant, bloodlust and fat traits

eating lemons can give eagle eye, regeneration traits

eating banana can give unlucky trait

eating meat can give tough and strong traits

eating fish can give tough and strong traits

eating jam can give regeneration trait

eating sushi can give fast trait

legendary weapons/items now have special and unique generated names

legendary weapons/items will appear shiny in the tooltip, weee

legendary weapons/items can now include king names

legendary weapons/items can now include kingdoms

legendary weapons/items can now include kingdom's enemies

legendary weapons/items can now include kingdom's culture of weaponsmith

legendary weapons/items can now include city name where they were made

weapons would remember how many units they have slayed

if unit dies on territory of a village, his inventory/equipment would go to this village's inventory

new knowledge - equipment storage 1/2/3

danger logic to city zones. If there's an enemy on a city territory - the local army/warriors would go there

kingdom customization: Press the kingdom banner in the village/kingdom window to do it

kingdom customization: You can change the banner designs of kingdoms now

kingdom customization: You can change the colors of kingdoms now

kingdom and village windows now have 2 race icons on top, to show which race they align with

new biome - Arcane Desert. Units walk slowly in the desert (duh)

new biome - Lemon biome. It's a very ACCEPTABLE biome

new biome - Candy biome. The most evil biome

new biome - Crystal biome. It's very shiny

new vegetation - desert plants and desert trees

new vegetation - crystal plants and trees. Plants and trees give out a lot of minerals and don't burn

new vegetation - candy plants - give candy resource

new power - Arcane Desert Seeds. Magic seeds that keep turning into smooth golden desert sand, and then eventually fill the vast lands into Arcane Desert.

new power - enable/disable showing battles on the mini map

new power - enable/disable showing civ armies on the mini map (decoupled from king/leader button)

new power - enable/disable showing civ armies' attack target arrows

new tool spade - removes biome tiles only.

3 new culture knowledges - that increase zone range for villages

3 new culture knowledges - that increase max equipment storages for villages

biomes can now grow through 1-sized roads

[PC] with kingdom overlay on - when you mouse over a kingdom, you would also see enemy kingdoms highlighted with red color

[PC] Steam achievements!

[PC] Steam will show now how you're playing WorldBox in your Steam status

New achievements:

-- starter

-- islander

-- mainlander

-- life is a sim

-- the dwarf

-- the creator

-- the king of kings

-- the accomplished

-- the demon

-- the broken

-- planet of apes

-- super mushroom

-- the princess

-- greg

-- ninja turtle

-- the corrupted trees

-- the hell

-- world war

-- great plague

-- touch the grass

-- god mode

-- traits explorer

-- great traits explorer

-- great traits explorer

-- super traits explorer

-- the light

-- the sky

-- the land

-- the sun

-- the moon

-- the living

-- the rest day

pause or speed up the game in spectate mode

animations in detail windows - make the numbers go brrrr

animations in health bars - click click click

X effect when trying to spawn bush where not possible

X effect when trying to use fertilizer where it's not possible

deposit with bones will spawn in corrupted biome

new trait: death nuke. Unlocked via achievement

new trait: death bomb. Unlocked via achievement

new trait: death mark. Unlocked via achievement

new trait: super health. Unlocked via achievement

new trait: shiny. Makes shiny

new trait: flesh eater. Restores health when attacking

new trait: divine scar

smaller windmills ( windmills are tiered now )

when you have kingdoms enabled and show kingdom names - race icon would be shown next to kingdom name text

sparkle effect for some minerals

[pc modding] some unifications, and work of asset manager for the future official mod support. Ask in chat

[pc modding] added SpriteTextureLoader for texture loading from Streaming Assets for the future. But can be used atm as well

[pc modding] refactored map icons code into MapIconLibrary which should be simple to use

[pc modding] moved world behaviors into WorldBehaviourLibrary

trees and plants now spread from other vegetations

increased chance for trees to spawn on zones without civ buildings

[PC] when you mouse over kingdom with enabled kings/ships icons with enabled Kingdom zones - the icons would be bigger by 300%

[PC] when you mouse over village with enabled kings/ships icons with enabled Village zones - the icons would be bigger by 300%

civ icons on mini map will adapt to zoom, to be more clear

trade boat icon will be a bit smaller on mini map

separate icon for boats for mini map

army banner on mini map now has two kingdom colors

fishing docks that allows to build fish boats right away

new border indicator for cities that are getting conquered

new effect for showing enemies of a kingdom

a chance that on units with unlucky trait meteorites would fall. Disasters need to be enabled for this

meteorite has a chance to spawn adamantine mineral where it landed

you will be able to see what a unit just ate if you zoom in

units won't eat if in battle

when windmill is destroyed - city would lose all the wheat

[PC] added icon of selected power near cursor

[PC] added animation for when cursor is over history HUD

new world generator templates:

-- continent - big landmass

-- islands - many smaller islands

-- donut - land with a lake in the middle

-- muffin - circled world

-- pancake - square world

-- dormant volcano - square land without biomes

-- bad apple - mountain with lands inside

-- anthill - tunnels inside mountain

-- chaos pearl - fantasy round world with many biomes

-- chaos lasagna - fantasy square world with many biomes

-- cheese - world with many lakes

-- world in a box - GET IT?

-- boring plains - unless...?

-- checkerboard - chessbox time

-- cubicles - Become an evil overbosslord

-- empty -

hall will automatically produce low amount of biome specific food as second bonus

new mob - lemon man

new mob - lemon boi

new mob - candy man

new mob - candy bear

new mob - crystal golem

new mob - crystal sword

color fade out effect for border zones, when you zoom in

weapons would show amount of kills

improvements to name generators

new debug window. Made it look nicer and more handy to use

new debug window. Also added more fun options there and "cheats" that we are using in development for civilization logic

new debug window. Main point of it is still to be used for testing and partly can be used for modders to work with their mods

new debug window. The debug options make the game play not as intended and probably will bring some non related bugs and break the balance(haha, balance...sure). Beware! Below short descriptions of a few of them

New debug cheats/options:

-- fast cultures. Cultures get on last level in a seconds

-- infinity city resources. Gotta have it all

-- fast city construction. Have big city to appear in whim

-- fast city zone growth. All your lands belong to us.

-- fast city fast upgrades. Done and done

-- fast city fast population growth. Babies go

-- fast city unlimited houses. For people, who still want to see the whole world to be in small houses

-- fast units. Gotta go very fast

-- when you hover over a unit - you will see where it is going

-- show which city kingdom wants to attack

-- show which zone kingdom wish to settle

-- add more info to city/kingdom map title

-- show what resources units currently holding

-- show units favorite foods on the map

-- text overlay for units/buildings. Shows some useful info about everything

-- text overlay for cities. Shows what city wants to build next, etc

-- show various targets for AI logic. Where they want to go, who they want to attack

-- various tile/zones indicators. That shows city centers, farm places, danger zones for cities

-- show zones on mini map which have people that are infected with mush

-- show zones on mini map which have people that are infected with plague

-- show zones on mini map which have people that are infected with curse

-- show zones on mini map which have people that are infected with zombie virus

### Changes:

credits are updated

some game text/translations changed

elf base damage 15 -> 8

dwarf base max age 110 -> 130

dwarf base armor 4 -> 8

druid won't spawn grass biome seeds anymore

druid will spawn tree fertilizer

effect for selected kingdom is not full white anymore

"succession crisis" won't happen if kingdom is under max city limit

the more cities go independent - the less chances for the next city to join it

updated logo in the game with a brighter steam version

[android/ios] updated launch icon

world law - auto spawn trees renamed to random seeds

trees can be spawned on vegetation now. Before if plants grew anywhere, trees had trouble spawning

decreased vegetation growth timeout

jungle trees could give bananas

infernal plants would give peppers

corrupted biome have evil beets

savanna plants would give wheat and herbs

default map generator changed to generate huge continent instead of many small islands

overhauled the new world window! it has now templates you can pick from

map sizes in new world menu now show size number and icon

biomes won't generate per island anymore, instead they could take parts of the world

rewritten village logic for build order, for easier balancing, future mod support, etc

civ races have a bit different build order now

watch towers will only be able to be built near borders if there are no other buildings nearby

mines will only be able to be built if there are no other buildings nearby

windmills will only be able to be built if there are no other buildings nearby

farmers will sow farm fields close to windmills now

harvested wheat will give 1 wheat per plant now

amount of placed farm fields increased by 66%

houses can only be built near other buildings

the amount of zones the city can have won't depend on the amount of buildings the city has anymore. Only on civ/culture/unit stats

amount of houses village can build would depend on amount of zones village has

amount of buildings village has doesn't affect max amount of zones village can have

new village window layout. Now with tabs

village windows now shows the kingdom's banner

added kingdom/village icon to banner element

can see which items currently in village inventory

city now has item equipment inventory, instead of keeping 1 of each kind. Storage increased based on new culture tech

building shadows now generated and should look better

added max 3 limit to miners who goes into mine

minerals can be spawned by brush again

minerals not infinite again and will be depleted

minerals can randomly pop in the world depending on biome

mine mechanic - when miners use mine, instead of giving resources to the city right away - minerals would spawn nearby mine instead. Mineral is based on biome where mine is placed

miner trait - gives better mineral spawn chance. YO DWARVES

corruption biome giving curse changed from 5% to 0.5% chance

generated initial kingdom color would be more random, instead of always starting from same ones

kingdom color themes won't depend on civ races anymore

adjusted some kingdom colors themes

roof colors and city title colors are now the same

boats won't have short stops while moving anymore

weapons/armor/accessories not require gold anymore

copper equipment now cost 1 metal to produce

bronze equipment now cost 2 metals to produce

iron equipment now cost 3 metals to produce

silver equipment now cost 1 silver to produce

mythril equipment now cost 1 mythril to produce

adamantine equipment now cost 1 adamantine to produce

ores removed. Metals are instead created right away from the metals mineral

metals renamed to common metals. They now include bronze, copper, iron

tweaks to bannermans logic. They would move more towards the enemy's territory if there's no enemy nearby

new warriors won't try to join an army that not in village, resulting in warriors run 1 by 1 to bannerman.

army would stop going to their target to fight, if the city is not an enemy anymore

swamp revamp: reswamp. Swamp acts like normal ground, instead of liquid. Civs can make villages there now. But it slows units down

swamp biome can be generated in new world

swamp biome can spread now

sickle would remove only plants and other vegetation now. Biome tile removal moved to spade tool

farm field tiles can be removed with demolish and spade tool now

farm fields would "die off" slowly when not near windmills

[PC] zones won't highlight on mini map, if they are behind UI where cursor is

increased rate of acid blobs spawn

removed maximum amount of zones limit per city/stats

instead, the city has a maximum zone range from the center of the city. Range is increased based on buildings/traits/culture/leaders

humans base zone range set to 3

orcs base zone range set to 4

elves base zone range set to 5

dwarves base zone range set to 4

statue would give +1 zone range

maximum amount of livable houses village can have, now depends on zones and other building bonuses

well gives +3 houses

statue gives +3 houses

docks give +1 house

temple gives +2 houses

hall gives +2 houses

bonfire gives +3 houses

increased amount of wood given from trees

decreased limits for max storage for resources

+1 zone range per 1 stewardship from city leader

hall tier 1 doesn't require a knowledge anymore

windmill tile width changed from 5 to 3

shadows optimizations

shadows now enabled for mobile platforms by default

wheat crops would grow if you drop plant fertilizer on farmfields

succession crisis after king's death only would happen, if kingdom has more cities than the maximum it can support

bannerman would be colored with the main(roof color) kingdom color now

king/leader/boat color would use the main kingdom(roof color) color now

group leader would seek to destroy towers, to be able to start a conquest of a city

units won't join the active army, if the army is already somewhere else. Instead they would stay in the village until the next battle/defending

group leader would move slower, so his army could keep up with him, instead of being a leeroy jenkins

armies attack only if they have at least 80% of max units

if a city is under attack - even if capture not happened yet, because there's an army from another town - it won't be able to replenish soldiers

if king is immortal, and lived very long - he will become corrupted and his personality would change to militarist

if king is immortal, and lived very long - he can become evil

trait evil max cities 0 -> -3

instead of kingdom sending all armies to one target, the decision would be made by village leaders

city won't revolt if their army is already fighting somewhere

city won't revolt if they don't have an army

trait tough changed armor 2% -> 10%

trait tough changed warfare 0 -> 1

trait skin burns changed diplomacy -1 -> -2

trait skin burns changed warfare 0 -> 2

trait eyepatch changed warfare 0 -> -1

trait crippled changed diplomacy -1 -> -3

trait evil changed warfare 0 -> 10

fish boat changed health 500 -> 100

side buttons in kingdom view now have a tooltip

side buttons in creature view now have a tooltip

tier 2 and 3 house knowledge cost decreased by 60-70%

when revolt happens - only neighbor villages can join the new revolted kingdom. Less rebelled border gore

rebellions only happen if the kingdom has more cities than it can hold!

opinion far lands (when no aligned borders) opinion increases 25->35. If same island 35->60

genius trait increases max cities by 1

genius trait increases zone range by 1

paranoid trait decreases max cities by 1

ambitious trait increases max cities by 2

ambitious trait increases zone range by 1

auto save button moved to top in save slots, to be more visible

animals won't eat tiles themselves anymore, instead they will eat plants and herbs that grow on them

animals will make babies only if not hungry

animals will spawn a bit hungry

herbivore animals get less hungry ( restore more "hunger" ) after eating

updated icon for shovel

sushi now requires herbs in addition to fish

jam now requires herbs in addition to berries

burgers now require meat, bread and herbs instead of meat and wheat

tea now requires herbs, instead of wheat

berry bush has a chance to be destroyed after units collect berries

berry bush can has a chance to spawn in some biomes

[Mobile] first autosave can be used without premium

when using spawn berry bush power - bushes will spawn without a limit in the area

decreased "strength" of enchanted biome compared to other "neutral" ones

village capture speed is now affected by game speed as well

farmers won't stay near "doors" when return wheat to storages

amount of farmers city will have changed

farmers would stay near windmill and farms instead of keep switching jobs

adjusted numbers for kingdom view to make them same sizes

increased wheat growth time

ambitious trait max cities 2 -> 5

bloodlust trait max cities 0 -> 3

pacifist trait max cities 0 -> 2

genius trait max cities 1 -> 3

greedy trait max cities 0 -> 2

stupid trait max cities 0 -> -3

content trait max cities 0 -> -2

in battle units won't always attack the closest unit to them

units will be a bit more smart about not getting into fires

tornado won't be removing liquid, to avoid recalculating chunks

for new players city/kingdom names, kings, battles and history logs will be turned on by default

meteorite damage increased from 100 -> 1000

disaster meteorite damage increased from 100 -> 500

meteorite won't terraform base tiles

orcs will attack beehives now

roads will decay for civs that don't use roads

kings and leaders won't be farming and mining

units can become warriors even without weapons

lowered timeout for making a warrior

for rebellions - amount of newly rebelled cities can't be bigger than half of cities kingdom had

trait - miner have a chance to get more amount of resources from minerals

world shake effect because of bombermans happens only if explosion was in visible area ( and zoomed in )

if king has evil or bloodlust trait they will never go for peace if they have a bigger army

if enemy kingdom doesn't have a king - a peace deal won't happen

a peace event won't be possible while an army is fighting in an enemy city

disasters laws now ON by default for new maps

[PC] tweaked timeout for opening inspection window when you scroll the map. To prevent accidental window opening

non unlocked achievement button is changed

locked icon for powers on mobiles are changed

santa time is over

Added more world name variations

world info window will show world names again

how settle targets are calculated

how many people city should have, before they send out settlers 30 -> 22

some other changes to settlers logic to avoid sending them when don't need it

wars less likely start on beginning of a world, when civs don't progressed yet and there's still a lot of space to build around

make drops to be affected by game speed

army bannerman would move a bit slower, than other units for them to catch up

armies will move more packed nearby bannerman. Instead of bannerman going to fight first

if current tile region is too small near bannerman group, army would be more spread on other regions

drawing with sand/soil won't destroy buildings

using finger tool won't destroy buildings if you copy ground tiles

docks still will be removed if you "put" ground under them

unit's get hungry faster while in battle

grenades, bombs, asteroids won't remove city zones (unless they destroy buildigns there)

crabzilla won't destroy tiles fully

exploding crabzilla won't create wasteland

exploding crabzilla will spawn greater crabs

random vegetation won't remove ruins

using fertilizer for trees/plants won't remove ruins

dropping minerals won't remove ruins

[PC] Improvements to Discord status messages

water bomb had mountain color on minimap

landmine color now reddish on minimap

mush can be killed now by divine light. Mushrooms don’t like bright light anyways (c) LukXD99/HardDuckman

improved support for wide screens

in portrait view on mobiles you will be able to see more, before the game switches to minimap

civs won't build on ice anymore

improved readability of tooltip texts

color changes in tooltips

Nicer favorite unit view

Show placeholder if we're showing favorite window without any units

Show placeholder if we're showing history log without any history

updated steam icon

Slight design improvements in kingdom city list

You can now go to the patchlog when reading the patchlog

Fixes:

difference between visible renderered objects before minimap switch for mobiles

movement speed was limited by one tile range on higher speeds, as a result very fast units still moved with about the same speed in 5x/sonic speed. This has been fixed and this is huge game changing fix

sometimes builders go to build roads for other civ

[PC] sometimes clicking on power tabs on the bottom can open kingdom/city/cultures view on mini map

[PC] sometimes clicking on power tabs on the bottom can open unit view if he was behind a button

[PC] Steam cloud not syncing settings correctly

burned tiles stay for too long. Now they would decay much faster

dogs die from hunger

animals don't eat flowers

civs only eat food that is highest in supply

weird sand lines generated on bigger maps

humans stuck in a place sometimes after they see monke

shake effect for buildings didn't work

non killable archer from the boat. FINALLY FOUND YOU

[Android] sometimes saving names didn't work on Android

camera movement wasn't synced with cursor logic, as result sometime hover blinking would happen

save window tooltip shows mobs 2 times

warriors/armies/group-leaders - after a fight could reset their jobs, and return to their village. Resulting in bad behavior and "weird" conquest, where everyone just walk over and back, over and back

sometimes villages getting "stuck" in early progression and stop building

sometimes army leaders got confused, when the zone they wanted to attack didn't belong to any city anymore once the army arrived there. So they were just chilling in one place while war is happening

living houses were sometimes pink

after loading sometimes units "swim" nearby their transport boat

game started lagging after long time of playing

some crash reasons

relationships tool showed village names, instead of kingdom names

lava2 and lava3 had colors switched on mini map

tween errors spam in console

culture techs that increased how many resources were given wasn't applied correctly

sometimes the world where all kings had diplomatic personalities was "stuck" in eternal peace. Because the chance of war was less than 0

[PC] achievement buttons blocking scrolling in their window

[PC] world laws buttons blocking scrolling in their window

bees make the game lag when going over mountain tiles

[PC] avoid bringing tooltip while window is closing

ufo not damaging buildings

save creation time showing wrong date

city center calculated wrong after bonfire destruction

(pathfinding/ai logic) sometimes connections between regions not calculated correctly, as a result - ai was doing weird things

sometimes the city wanted to colonize unreachable terrain. Like when there's a land inside a mountain

wheat wasn't rendered correctly in hand sometime

soft crash when crabzilla got healed by fairy while crabzilla is dying

units were shown holding resources when they didn't

city set target for other city even when it was not possible. For example, blocked by mountains, lava, double water lines, etc

snakes attacking elves

cities trying to send units to friendly cities blocked by mountains

armies sometime decide to chill somewhere, and do anything for years

unit/boat map icons didn't had z sort for them

game lagging when units were being shoved into mountains during fights

kingdom relationship history kept resetting, and timings were off sometimes

effect for fire on unit not animated when unit died

funeral boats: if a unit died from age/hunger inside a boat, his body stayed forever inside that boat. Eventually the boat had 1000 of bodies and counting

soft crash because of the dragon sometimes

some icons had wrong compression applied, ruining the colors

sometime units would target enemies that were not possible for them to see or attack

amount of boats kept increasing in one dock as the world progressed (when one dock is destroyed, ship joined another friendly one) because boat check limit was not actually used all this time

error because of a plague

poison immunity didn't work

some kingdom relationships had a bug and would count the age wrong

kingdoms button had the wrong description

sometimes cities got stuck and did not build anything, because they thought there's a fire nearby (spoiler: there wasn't)

unit selection effect was working behind menus

tween error spam on map reload

mobs were attracted to ruined golden brain after game loading

butterflies and flies dying over mountains

mountain damage gave exp to unit

divine light didn't affect poppoints (idle units inside houses)

crabzilla could be infected by plague causing soft crash

some buttons showed tooltip on tap, that wer not supposed to show one

sometimes pre-calculation for pathfinding/regions found wrong connections. Changed hashset formula

sometimes units in inspector were showing wrong weapons

bug with docks/boats textures

mountain tiles not aligned correctly with other ones

[mobile] saves from autosave menu didn't show titles

[mobile] crabzilla joystick was stuck if crabzilla died while using the joystick

Other/optimizations:

map loading times

world/mini map switch effect

island/pathfinding pre-calculations

some sprites

unit effects

mini map rendering

farmers/farm tiles

name generation

buildings

Enjoy!

Missed the earlier updates?