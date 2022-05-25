KAOS SURVIVAL 12 D

Update 12_D
All Servers were wiped due to the implementation of new items
More interactive and optimized game.
Added interactive wood.
Added interactive iron ore.
Added interactive gold ore.
Player can collect 250 units each time from stone, wood, iron and gold.
Auto Save increases to 3 hours for smoother gameplay without kicking player off the server.
Drop of construction plans.
PT
Update 12_D
Todos os Servers levaram wipe devido a implementação de novos items
Jogo mais interactivo e optimizado.
Adicionado madeira interactiva.
Adicionado minério de ferro interactiva.
Adicionado minério de ouro interactivo.
Jogador pode colectar 250 unidades cada vez de pedra, madeira, ferro e ouro.
Auto Save passa para 3 horas para jogo ser mais fluido sem chutar jogador fora do servidor.
Drop de planos de construção.
