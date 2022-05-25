Hardspace: Shipbreaker - 2 x LP Deluxe Double vinyl are coming! 🎉

Soooo... we heard a LOT of you are fond of Hardspace Shipbreaker’s laid-back Americana music… well same. And we have good news for you!

To celebrate the game's PC release, you can now preorder a ✨double vinyl edition✨ of the OST on the Focus Entertainment store!

What's included in the vinyl:

exclusive art from the creative folks at Blackbird Interactive

2 black and yellow vinyls with antistatic inner sleeves, ensuring an optimal protection

Hardspace: Shipbreaker's tracks by composers Jono Grant, Traz Damji and Philip J. Bennett, with synth remixes by the game's audio director Ben McCullough

Of course, you can also listen to it on YouTube 👀



And if you want to know more about the creative process behind our space-western sounds, check out this video of our audio director describe how he created this unique audio environment for our game!



Thank you so much for the overwhelming support you've given us for the launch! Our community is truly amazing and warms our Shipbreaker hearts. 💖