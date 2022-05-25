1.01 - Raven Patch

Hello everyone!
We have now launched patch 1.01 - where several issues and bugs have been fixed. I'd like to extend a special thanks to everyone who helped us with their feedback and bug reports.
Not all issues have been addressed yet, as we prioritized the most game breaking issues we could reproduce. I hope you continue enjoying Birds with Feelings <3
Below is a complete list of fixes and changes:
Patch notes 25-05-2022
- When the map screen is loaded in, ALL previously completed or unlocked nodes makes their associated sounds at the same time
- Playing older missions can trigger incorrect map icon symbols
- Finishing a trial with only one week remaining produces a string of strange bugs
- All locked narrative events say “test event”
- Bird swapping in combination with sword tiles can produce incorrect percentages
- Upon completing a trial, the bird’s hearts on the world map are not set correctly
- “The ultimate bird team” achievement does not trigger despite getting all birds to level six
- The achievement for finishing Kim’s trial in time does not trigger correctly
- There is a narrative event in the “Talonport” world which does not unlock correctly
- One of Sophie’s narrative events says it affects a bird called “Emma”
Changed files in this update