1.01 - Raven Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8808805 · Last edited 26 May 2022 – 09:26:28 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We have now launched patch 1.01 - where several issues and bugs have been fixed. I'd like to extend a special thanks to everyone who helped us with their feedback and bug reports.

Not all issues have been addressed yet, as we prioritized the most game breaking issues we could reproduce. I hope you continue enjoying Birds with Feelings <3

Below is a complete list of fixes and changes:

Patch notes 25-05-2022