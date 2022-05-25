Balance: More Levels, Monster Generation | 11th King of the Hill Season Results

Share · View all patches · Build 8808794 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 16:59:31 UTC by Wendy

Balance Changes

Monster generation has been reworked again: of the enemies you encounter during a run, part will always be the same and part will be randomly generated;

There are now 12 levels instead of 11;

A quest is now given on level 10;

To unlock the next column in the mutations tree, you now need to upgrade 4 mutations, not 5 ⬆️;

We added a few small changes to the mutations tree. The two main ones are: Since the Mutations Tree now has a mutation that increases the chance for skills to trigger, most skills with a chance have had their initial stats reduced; Mutations for summoned creatures are now slightly more expensive.

Reinforcement : chance increased to 25% for most classes and 7% for Shooters;

Emergency Evac: stun radius increased and duration increased from 1.5 to 2 sec.

Bug Fixes

We fixed some bugs. We might have added new ones, too, but we won't know that until later.

It's time to wrap up the eleventh King of the Hill season

WINNERS:

🥇 Lectrice

🥈 DrunkMantis

🥉 jozaro312

Congratulations. All three winners will receive Despotism 3k Steam keys and the Despot’s Game soundtrack. To claim your prizes, please contact Antishyr via Steam.

The 12th season starts now and ends on June 15 at 18:00 CET.

