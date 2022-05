Share · View all patches · Build 8808742 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 17:13:21 UTC by Wendy

News :

Add a new system AO-SYSTEM.

AO-SYSTEM has three passive abilities :

Increase the upper limit of Astral energy. It has a certain chance of not losing Astral after death. It has a certain chance to get the buff after reviving.

The above three passive abilities will increase their effectiveness as their level increases.

The system will start when the second backup occurs.