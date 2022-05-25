Post U5 Patch

Hey everyone!
We are very happy about the very positive reception of Update 5.
Today's patch has fixes for the patch issues and some smaller improvements:
- Improved Camera Jittering issue
- New sound when player gets hit and when hit on shields
- Removed all 3 Content ID Tracks which slipped through
- Fixed weapon switching issue and weapon switching on level ending breaking weapons
- Fixed shops / kernel not giving things
- Fixed Turret collision issue
- Fixed some Laser Issues
- Fixed Time tag explosion effect
- Fixed varied other issues
Hit & Kill sounds
-
Right now we still have some audio management issues, this causes kill and hit sounds to stop playing after some time (also pickups often dont play) which makes the game feel really lame
-
We are working replacing the current audio solution, for now a placeholder system is added to replace hit and kill sounds, but this is quite simplistic and dosnt sound on the correct enemy position but works at least
-
Increased headshot hitbox by 25%
-
Reduced global weapon heat from 0.35 per sec to 0.3
-
Reduces health scaling after the first maps
-
Improved kill pieces impact force on enemies, scales more logically with damage and is more varied
-
Guard Judge now has 2 shorter shield dashes
-
Chrono trooper teleport cooldown reduced, range slightly reduced (testing)
-
PPQ-H reduced recoil, fixed perks missing
-
Rocketeer switched P33 spec ops out for PPQ-H
-
Eliminator Untouchable Field now only triggers when in combat
-
Improved Riotguard Shield Bash sound
-
Improved Grenadier Power Kick sound
-
Harpoon reload 25% faster, damage 10 > 9x
-
HS50 reduced heat from 1 > 0.8x
-
Scatter ball ammo now splinters to near targets
-
Clarified Data and Class Token tooltips
Update 6 - Heat is planned for the steam summer events and is
expected to go in testing in around 3 weeks+-
Have fun!
Changed files in this update