Post U5 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8808626 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 16:52:16 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

We are very happy about the very positive reception of Update 5.

Today's patch has fixes for the patch issues and some smaller improvements:

Improved Camera Jittering issue

issue New sound when player gets hit and when hit on shields

and when hit on shields Removed all 3 Content ID Tracks which slipped through

Tracks which slipped through Fixed weapon switching issue and weapon switching on level ending breaking weapons

Fixed shops / kernel not giving things

Fixed Turret collision issue

issue Fixed some Laser Issues

Issues Fixed Time tag explosion effect

Fixed varied other issues

Hit & Kill sounds

Right now we still have some audio management issues, this causes kill and hit sounds to stop playing after some time (also pickups often dont play) which makes the game feel really lame

We are working replacing the current audio solution, for now a placeholder system is added to replace hit and kill sounds, but this is quite simplistic and dosnt sound on the correct enemy position but works at least

Increased headshot hitbox by 25%

Reduced global weapon heat from 0.35 per sec to 0.3

Reduces health scaling after the first maps

Improved kill pieces impact force on enemies, scales more logically with damage and is more varied

Guard Judge now has 2 shorter shield dashes

Chrono trooper teleport cooldown reduced, range slightly reduced (testing)

PPQ-H reduced recoil, fixed perks missing

Rocketeer switched P33 spec ops out for PPQ-H

Eliminator Untouchable Field now only triggers when in combat

Improved Riotguard Shield Bash sound

Improved Grenadier Power Kick sound

Harpoon reload 25% faster, damage 10 > 9x

HS50 reduced heat from 1 > 0.8x

Scatter ball ammo now splinters to near targets

Clarified Data and Class Token tooltips

Update 6 - Heat is planned for the steam summer events and is

expected to go in testing in around 3 weeks+-

Have fun!