 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Keplerth update for 25 May 2022

Version 1.0 Adjustments & Fixes (Last updated on May 25, 2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 8808615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Communication:

Steam Discussion
Email: simonchain@vip.qq.com

25/05/2022:

    • Added a control switch for monster invasion, players can choose to turn it on or off when creating a map, and can switch the switch at any time in the interface of selecting a map. At the same time, we are still constantly modifying the invasion mechanism, constantly The optimization of , I hope you will give feedback, we have listened and recorded carefully, thank you very much;
    • Added tips and guidelines for Replica's manufacturing interface;
    • Fixed the bug that the new map may trigger the invasion of advanced monsters;
    • Fixed a bug that caused the map to not be displayed due to a map error;
    • Fixed a bug where attacking Target Dummy would trigger the healing effect of the accessory "Parasect Stone";
    • Prevented villagers in human villages from wanting axes and pickaxes (may take player's own axes and pickaxes);
    • Fixed the bug that the Exoskeleton Bursa tree could not be cut down;
    • Fixed the bug that the player's self-made equipment placed in the Workshop in the Insector Holy Grail may cause a bug in the game;
    • When rescuing survivors, you will occasionally see a treasure chest next to it, now this treasure chest is no longer empty;
    • Fixed the bug that the base damage of Silver Sword, Golden Sword and Golden Bow was incorrect;
    • Fixed a bug that the actual repair effect of the blacksmith did not match the description;
    • Now, Fake Tunnels of various factions can no longer be placed on uninhabited islands.

24/05/2022:

    • Fixed a bug where Discoveries items might disappear when dropped;
    • Fixed a bug where the coat (fashion) item worn on Replica had a chance to disappear;
    • Fixed a bug where the drop rate of items from coordinates clues in dungeons and villages was too high when online.

- We will try to maintain frequent updates and transparency of our progress. Once again, thank you for all of your support!

Changed files in this update

KEPLERTH x64 Depot 747201
  • Loading history…
KEPLERTH x86 Depot 747202
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link