Version 1.0 Adjustments & Fixes (Last updated on May 25, 2022)

25/05/2022:

Added a control switch for monster invasion, players can choose to turn it on or off when creating a map, and can switch the switch at any time in the interface of selecting a map. At the same time, we are still constantly modifying the invasion mechanism, constantly The optimization of , I hope you will give feedback, we have listened and recorded carefully, thank you very much;

Added tips and guidelines for Replica's manufacturing interface;

Fixed the bug that the new map may trigger the invasion of advanced monsters;

Fixed a bug that caused the map to not be displayed due to a map error;

Fixed a bug where attacking Target Dummy would trigger the healing effect of the accessory "Parasect Stone";

Prevented villagers in human villages from wanting axes and pickaxes (may take player's own axes and pickaxes);

Fixed the bug that the Exoskeleton Bursa tree could not be cut down;

Fixed the bug that the player's self-made equipment placed in the Workshop in the Insector Holy Grail may cause a bug in the game;

When rescuing survivors, you will occasionally see a treasure chest next to it, now this treasure chest is no longer empty;

Fixed the bug that the base damage of Silver Sword, Golden Sword and Golden Bow was incorrect;

Fixed a bug that the actual repair effect of the blacksmith did not match the description;

Now, Fake Tunnels of various factions can no longer be placed on uninhabited islands.



24/05/2022:

Fixed a bug where Discoveries items might disappear when dropped;

Fixed a bug where the coat (fashion) item worn on Replica had a chance to disappear;

Fixed a bug where the drop rate of items from coordinates clues in dungeons and villages was too high when online.



- We will try to maintain frequent updates and transparency of our progress. Once again, thank you for all of your support!