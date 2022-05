Share · View all patches · Build 8808586 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 17:09:27 UTC by Wendy

-Added another fast travel tunnel that can be utilized with the 'Shovel' item.

-Made some level-design changes in the Depths and the Catacomb Trials.

-Made various aesthetic alterations in the Graveyard, the Dead Woods, the Mush Lands, the Depths and the Catacomb Trials.

-Fixed the sound triggers when exiting a Shove-Tunnel Fast Travel.

-Added more resets in the 'ERASE MEMORY' wipe.

-Added the 'Door Rattling' Sound Effect to more locked gates.

-Cleaned up some logic.