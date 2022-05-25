Version 0.4.5!

A new update is here! This update brings bug fixes, health bars and tower balances! So, let's go into this a little more!

Bug Fixes

A few bugs were reported which have now been fixed. Namely, the "Jelly Bro" and "Fruit Salad" achievement can now be attained without issue. Bug that prevented purchases unless you had MORE apples than required is now fixed. Bug with the UI displaying incorrect tower info, now fixed.

Health Bars

Players suggested that they would like to see enemy health bars. These have now been implemented, as soon as an enemy is damaged a health bar appears above them. Green is full health and it transitions to red to show damage.

Tower/Tree Balances

The Peashooters have had their upgrade price increased, as well as this, their range has been reduced.

The Cherry Bomb upgrade from Miss Applebee is now an increase of 5 damage to each level, rather than 1.

Thanks again everyone for the amazing feedback and bug reporting over on the Discord Server. If you see or think of anything else, let me know!

Kind Regards

Michael