Share · View all patches · Build 8808522 · Last edited 7 June 2022 – 15:09:29 UTC by Wendy

A small update has been made to The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall. Please find the list of patch notes below.

Added the following reference materials:

Game Manual

Reference Card

Adjusted scaler to smooth out graphics

Updated game to Official Patch 1.07.213