GUI tweaks & Heavy Ship update preview

Share · View all patches · Build 8808453 · Last edited 25 May 2022 – 16:19:11 UTC by Wendy

Been a busy week! Here are all changes we've made to the game;

Updated ship editor interface

Photoshopped a bunch new GUI elements for various menus and buttons

Fixed timers in the mission 2.

Now player's can't complete it before defeating all waves and the Flagship.

Fixed yet another timer bug which was preventing players from completing mission 7.

Unless the were really fast in killing the last wave. Like 20+ heavies in 2 seconds fast... 😅

Refactored mission unlocker. Now if player finished Mission 4 in the previous build - they will have all missions below unlocked.

Merged changes into the develop branch.

Checked if I had removed the accidental loot-spawn in missions correctly

uploaded campaign hotfix to steam

Hotfixed lose trigger in the missions 6, 7, 8

Fixed narrator being too optimistic about our victory chances in the mission 8.

Now there should be no enemies before they can relax.

Added additional logic to the mission 8 so its objectives will be less frustrating.

Repositioned some starter structures for missions 7 and 8.

Mission 8. Now camera focus triggers only for the first alien structure

Mission 1. Moved trigger in front of the shipyard. mIncreased weapons range of it to 300.

Fixed Hawk thumbnail icon issues.

Added objective counter text element to all campaign missions.

Updated wave spawner logic so we can add more or less then 10 waves in the Wave Survival game mode later.

Added objective tracker to the mission 5.

Mission 7 tracker enabled.

Polished mission 7 objective triggers.

Mission 8 now have objective tracker as well.

Fixed weapon mount points on Towerer.

In-game test with magma cannons just to make sure.

Merged all fixes and QoL additions to dev brunch.

Mission 7 now has limit how close to the previous one it can spawn the new wave.

Mission 8. Removed possibility for alien structures to be spawned on each other.

Increased power and metal cap in Battle Royale and Base Assault

Changed mission 1 mining outpost to look more like a mining outpost

Set font size of ship name to better fit the unlocked frame icon. @Admiral Thomas @Narzafa

Added a border around healthbars

Added little marker to the suppressed alien structures in the mission 8.

Implemented approved council suggestions.

Added slight border to healthbars

Fixed darker background for healthbars

On the test server we currently have;

Limited repair amount per tick to 50 HP per 5 seconds to prevent super-high health units from becoming overpowered if paired with repair cruisers (was 35).

Ships being repaired by repair beacons, repair cruisers or repair zabu's will now heal for 10% per 5 seconds with a max of 50HP per 5 seconds.

Ships with built in self-repair will now heal for 15% per 5 seconds with a max of 75HP per 5 seconds.

Heavy ships costs twice as much

Heavy ships now have twice the health

Heavy ships now fire 33% faster to make them feel more like space fortresses

After the project backers are done testing those elements on the test server they will be put on the live server as well. Likely next week or the week after.