Hi Managers,

This is a new minor update for Tennis Manager 2022.

Thank you again for your help and feedbacks on Discord and on the community hub!

This patch is focused on player progression. Another patch will target match-sim improvements (we will keep you posted next week).

Please note this time we have made a script which also target CURRENT CAREERS, although you will need to begin a "NEW SAVE" to take advantage of the player data updates.

The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting Store launcher.

Patch list

Adds :

Mac version

Modification & Balancing :

Some players updates (name, height, game plans, starting affiliation, etc.) *

Lots of balancing in progression according to the shape and the age of the players

Reduced height gain of players when they reach 13 years

Reduction of the staff wages*

Decrease injury chances in fast simulated matches

Fixes:

Localization fixes

Infrastructures : Progression bonus for youths and Injury reduction duration bonus were far too high

Sometimes, the Staff assignation screen was not accessible

It happened that a staff could not be added to the academy while a slot was available

It was possible to create a young player with the height/weight of an older player

Surface mastering incorrectly impacted some attributes

requires to start a new career

The Rebound Team